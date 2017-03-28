2017 Greenwich + Docklands International Festival will feature eight new commissioned productions

Artistic Director Bradley Hemmings today announces eight new commissioned productions for the 2017 Greenwich + Docklands International Festival (GDIF), London’s leading festival of outdoor theatre and performing arts. These are the first performances to be announced at this year’s event which runs from 23 June to 8 July in locations across Royal Greenwich, Docklands and Tower Hamlets, with the full programme to be announced shortly.

The commissions include a new version of Arthur Miller’s tragic masterpiece, A View from The Bridge from Belgian collective De Roovers, presented in a dramatic Thameside location, at Peninsula Quays, Greenwich Peninsula, echoing the play’s Brooklyn waterfront setting; Museum of the Moon , acclaimed artist Luke Jerram’s seven metre diameter moon sculpture featuring detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, located at the Old Royal Observatory Garden in Greenwich Park; and Rear View a journey with performance poetry presented on a specially adapted double-decker bus from IOU Theatre.

Other commissions include Da Native , a new production from hip hop theatre collective Far From The Norm exploring identity and diversity through martial arts inspired movement; Bingo Lingo , a satirical look at disability in 21 st century Britain drawing on the great UK tradition of seaside bingo; a virtual reality playground experience from Professor Brendan Walker and Thrill Laboratory; and Deaf Men Dancing with Coraz ón a Coraz ón combining British Sign Language, tango and aerial performance to mark the 50 th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales. Bringing the festival to a close on 8 July is The Colour of Light , a promenade theatre production from the legendary French street theatre ensemble Compagnie Off and leading UK South Asian composer Shri Sriram taking place in Woolwich.

Bradley Hemmings said today, “This year’s festival offers something different, revealing new perspectives on the world through outdoor theatre. I’m delighted that today we’re announcing a programme of eight commissions from a diverse range of UK and international artists. Outdoor theatre, with its disruption of the everyday, helps us to see and experience the world anew and I’m very proud that these ground-breaking productions offer such inventive new approaches and voices.”

GDIF forms part of the Royal Greenwich Festivals, an annual series of high-quality events organised by the Royal Borough of Greenwich to celebrate cultural vibrancy.

Councillor Denise Scott-McDonald, Cabinet Member for Culture, Creative Industries and Community Well-Being, said: “This summer residents and visitors can look forward to watching – and participating in – an incredible array of events during the Royal Greenwich Festivals. Greenwich + Docklands International Festival, which has a remarkable commitment to commissioning and programming new outdoor theatre, is a central part of the celebrations and a majority of the shows are free. I look forward to being amongst the first to experience these new productions.”

More information can be found on the website http://www.festival.org