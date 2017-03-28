Preview: Cadogan Hall will host fund raising concert performance of acclaimed musical The Color Purple

An all-star West End cast will gather for a one night only to perform a special concert version of The Color Purple at London’s Cadogan Hall later this year.

The concert is being staged to raise funds for The British Theatre Academy, a unique performing arts programme that has inspired and nurtured the talent of thousands of young performers over the past 30 years. The concert will feature a chorus of over 40 current BTA participants.

The Color Purple tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, the story was made famous by the 1985 film adaptation, which starred Whoopi Goldberg.

The stage musical version originally ran on Broadway in the early 2000s and after a critically acclaimed revival at the Menier Chocolate Factory, returned to the Great White Way in 2015 and won two Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

Marisha Wallace, the American star of Dreamgirls, will lead the cast for the concert performance as Celie, with Wendy Mae Brown as Sofia (Oda Mae Brown in the original cast of Ghost the Musical; Hattie in Kiss Me Kate; Serena in Porgy and Bess; Joanne in Rent), Cavin Cornwall as Mister (currently in Disney’s Aladdin at the Prince Edward,Tyrone Huntley as Harpo (currently C.C. White in Dreamgirls at the Savoy), Hugh Maynard as Pa (John in the most recent revival of Miss Saigon) and Seyi Omooba as Nettie who is currently appearing in Headlong’s Junkyard at Bristol Old Vic.

The show will also feature the hugely acclaimed Rachel John as Shug, who has most recently played the role of Nicki Marron in The Bodyguard, opposite Beverley Knight in the West End and will play Angelica in the much anticipated UK première of Hamilton.

The special concert performance will be at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 21 May at 6.00pm.