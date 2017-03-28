Preview: Alice’s Adventures Underground will return to The Vaults at Waterloo next month.

The multi award winning interactive show Alice’s Adventures Underground will return to The Vaults at Waterloo next month.

This unmissable immersive production, by Les Enfants Terribles, was the hit of summer 2015, welcoming over 100,000 visitors and culminating in a 2016 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment and Family Show. Alice’s Adventures Underground was originally conceived as a celebration of the 150 th anniversary of Lewis Carroll’s classic novel of the same name.

Audiences experience immersive theatre in spectacular detail in this interactive, puppetry-packed, fusion of storytelling, music and circus deep below Waterloo station. Audience members are invited down the rabbit hole in intimate groups, where they will be presented with a choice of “Eat Me or Drink Me”, which will affect the way their show will unfold… Make your choice and find yourself at the centre of the story as you wander through Wonderland, piecing together the puzzle to search for Alice who is lost in the looking glass.

Alice’s Adventures Underground will run at The Vaults, Waterloo from 15 April 2017 – 23 September 2017

Also returning is the bespoke children’s show, Adventures in Wonderland for those aged 5 to 10 from 13 May 2017 – 3 September 2017.