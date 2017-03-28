Preview: Anne Reid and James Bolam will star in provocative comedy Fracked! Or: Please Don’t Use the F-Word at Richmond Theatre

Following an acclaimed, sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre, Fracked! Or: Please Don’t Use the F-Word will embark on a UK tour and play at Richmond Theatre in May.

Alistair Beaton’s provocative new comedy takes us to an idyllic English village threatened by an energy company intent on drilling for shale gas.

Anne Reid plays Elizabeth, a retired academic who finds herself transformed from obedient citizen to angry protestor. While her increasingly grumpy husband ( James Bolam ) longs for the quiet life, Elizabeth soars to fame via social media. Desperate to get planning permission, hard-nosed PR men team up with a corrupt local councillor to persuade the villagers that fracking is good. Elizabeth’s having none of it, and mounts the barricades.

This new razor-sharp black comedy by Alistair Beaton takes a timely look at the conflicted core of planetary energy and earthly power. A much-praised political satirist, Beaton’s television work includes the BAFTA-nominated The Trial of Tony Blair and Spitting Image, and plays such as the West End hit Feelgood.

James Bolam’s credits includes New Tricks (BBC) and Glengarry Glen Ross (Donmar Warehouse, Olivier nomination). Anne Reid is acclaimed for her many award-winning roles including Hedda Gabler (Old Vic) and Last Tango in Halifax. They are joined by Michael Simkins, known for his many TV and West End roles, most recently Yes, Prime Minister and Hay Fever. Harry Hadden-Paton also joins the cast, and is well known for his roles on stage including The Pride, The Changeling and Flarepath, and on television in Downton Abbey.

Further casting includes: Waleed Akhtar, Andrea Hart, Sophie Khan Levy, Freddie Meredith, Steven Roberts and Tristram Wymark.

Fracked! Or: Please Don’t Use the F-Word will run at Richmond Theatre from 8 – 13 May 2017. You can visit the website for further details

