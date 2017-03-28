Preview: Brand new one-man musical The Superhero is first ever at Southwark Playhouse Little Space

Southwark Playhouse will host the world premiere of a brand new one-man musical later this year, the first ever musical to be performed in the Little Space.

The new musical is entitled The Superhero and follows Colin Bradley, who after his marriage breaks down, vows to prevent his ex wife from leaving the country with his daughter.

‘Good afternoon, your honour. I’m Colin Bradley. I’m here today to ask you, your honour, not to let Christine Davis, my ex-wife, move out of the country with Emily Bradley, my daughter.’

Including ‘Don’t Look Down’, the Stiles and Drew Prize-winning song, The Superhero is a new one man musical by Richy Hughes (Mr Popper’s Penguins), Michael Conley (The Sorrows of Satan) and Joseph Finlay (This Is Also England), and directed by Adam Lenson (Songs for a New World) that asks, how far would you go to see your child?

The Superhero will play at Southwark Playhouse from 28 June – 22 July 2017. You can visit the website for more details http://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk