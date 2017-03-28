Murder probe launched after ‘brutal attack’ on a young man

A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing in Battersea.

Police were called at approximately 01:10hrs yesterday, to reports of a man stabbed in Surrey Lane, SW11.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man aged in his early 20s suffering stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:55hrs.

Enquiries are underway to trace and inform next of kin.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating, and are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

DI Tony Lynes is leading the investigation. He said: “This was a brutal attack on a young man. We are still trying to establish the circumstances behind this incident, and we are appealing to anybody who was in the area at around the time of the attack – from 00:45hrs onwards – or who lives nearby and may have seen or heard something to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4868.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the crimestoppers-uk.org web site.