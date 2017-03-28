Children’s safety fears from luxury basement works by Blackheath quarry wall

PARENTS claim the construction of home and luxury basement close to a quarry wall inches from classrooms seriously threatens children’s safety.

Parents and staff at All Saints Primary School are urging Lewisham planners not to give the green light for the construction plans to demolish and replace Sergison Cottage in Goffers Road when they consider it on Thursday. The school sits in an former quarry site with a large 20ft retaining wall looming over its playground and in places just 34 inches from classrooms while the site for the home is just the other side on a higher level.

There is deep concern as the application submitted by Sketch London Architects seeks to over turn a planning condition not to undertake excavation and piling works for the basement when the children are at school. It is being flagged up that the wall has had major structural problems in the past with the school actually relocating for two years to allow urgent steel underpinning to take place.

Despite more than 40 written objections council officers are recommending in the report that councillors agree for the condition to be changed to “allow basement excavation work to take place when the school is occupied outside a 3 metre deep exclusion zone along the boundary of the school”.

Lewisham council granted permission of the development, which features a large basement with a luxury swimming pool, gym and wine cellar, last April with the condition on the timing of the works.

Parents say a 3metre zone will not be adequate to protect children but Neil Gaskin from Sketch London told the Mercury “a rigorous design process” had been undertaken to ensure safety and that the works will de load the wall making it safer.

Mum Anna Brown said: “How comfortable would you be dropping your children off at school with demolition, excavation and piling works going on overhead? Because if this plan passes, that cottage – perched right over the school – will be demolished, and excavation and piling works with heavy machinery will be carried out right over our young children’s heads.”

Parents Obi Onuora, said: “Astonishingly, this condition seems to be the only safeguarding measure put into place to protect our children from this invasive building work when they are at school. It is totally unacceptable for this condition to be changed.”

Elaine Childs, said: “As parents with young children attending this school, we are shocked and angry that we were never consulted on these planning applications when they were submitted. No parent should ever have to feel frightened about dangerous piling and excavation work taking place literally inches above their children.”

Matt Helm, said: “The members of this planning committee now have the safety of the whole school population (including 200+ young children) in their hands.

Head teacher Debbie Tompkins said: “We are very concerned indeed about this situation. We are working constructively with our neighbour, but have always made it clear that the piling and excavation of the basement should be done in school holidays. We are extremely worried that if this work is allowed during term-time, the wellbeing and safety of our pupils and staff could be seriously affected”.

Neil Gaskin, director at Sketch London, told The Mercury: “A rigorous design process has and will continue to take place throughout the project. At the forefront of the design team’s mind is the safety of the site, its neighbours and in particular the school and those who use it. Our structural team have done detailed assessments of the impact of the new building on the existing retaining wall and they and I can assure you that the addition of this new building is safe.

“The process of constructing a new basement behind the retaining wall acts to de-load this wall. The weight of the soil which currently sits behind the retaining structure will be removed and a new structure will be positioned in its place which takes the load of the new building. The wall will no longer be under load and in affect the situation is better than it is currently.”

He said the original construction plan submitted last November, as reported in The Mercury, was withdrawn to address concerns. He said he was disappointed that some concerned parents did not take up the offer to meet the design team and discuss the construction plans.

The planning committee meeting is to take place at Catford Town Hall on Thursday 30th March at 7:15pm