Can you believe the Tales?

Two weeks ago I discussed The Pilgrims’ Way, which connects London and Winchester with Canterbury. This time I’m looking at the inn where Geoffrey Chaucer set the beginning of his fictional 1383 pilgrimage The Canterbury Tales.

Originally Chaucer envisaged paired tales for about 30 characters, with each pilgrim telling one tale on the outward journey and another on the way back. Instead, the work concludes at the outskirts of Canterbury after two dozen tales.

The fact The Canterbury Tales is incomplete has failed to dent its enormous success. Countless thousands of people have visited what is now Talbot Yard in a bid to evoke the magic of The Tales.

According to Victorian writers William Rendle and Philip Norman in their 1888 book The Inns of Old Southwark, the first Tabard Inn was constructed around 1306, and was Southwark’s oldest inn.

It was opened by the Abbey of Hyde in Winchester. This came under Winchester Diocese, along with Southwark.

The Abbot built a mansion east of today’s Borough High Street, close to the Bishop of Winchester’s Palace. Between mansion and main road he erected The Tabard Inn as an ecclesiastical hostelry.

The Hyde connection remained until 1539 and the Dissolution of the Monasteries.

‘Tabard refers to a sleeveless coat worn first by knights, then heralds. Later, possibly after a fire in 1590, the name was changed to Talbot, for a hunting dog.

Thereafter the establishment was known variously as Talbot, Tabard or both together, with each title having its own sign.

As well as name changes, there have been several buildings.

What was the inn like? In the previous article I described The Tabard as L-shaped. It transpires the familiar image from old illustrations of a building set round a corner with galleries resting on wooden pillars, actually formed the centre of a larger complex, at least during the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Inns of Old Southwark contains a plan of the last Talbot Inn a few years before

demolition. An “Old Galleried Building” stands in a large winding yard. At the north side the galleried structure is joined to a hop warehouse, offices, stables and dwellings.

Meanwhile the south side has separate stabling and warehouses, leading to a Talbot Inn Modern close to the High Street. This was a brick building.

One writer mentions visitors entering through “an old dilapidated gateway.”

Inside, rooms had titles such as the Flower de Luce, the Entry Chamber and Maister Hussyes chamber.

The inn once displayed a picture of Chaucer’s pilgrims. Eventually this became so grubby the image was unrecognisable. A painting by William Blake is also said to have decorated the facade.

Rendle and Norman make the wry comment: “So illustrious a place as the Tabard has necessarily attracted visitors as long as the least suspicion of stone or wood remained upon which the eyes of our pilgrims had rested.”

It appears inn management cynically played on the building’s supposed 14th

century pedigree. For example, when Edmund Ollier visited the inn in the

mid-Victorian period, he was told Chaucer’s pilgrims had been in the same rooms.

The main part of the Tabard/Talbot story ends in the 1870s, after the railways had destroyed the trade of the coaching inns.

When The Talbot Inn was put up for auction, a public campaign was launched to save it. Lord Ronald Gower wrote to The Times and said: “Is there not enough enterprise in this town to preserve such a landmark of old England from destruction?”

Some campaigners suggested previous rebuilding had simply created replicas of the original, others that The Great Fire of Southwark in 1676 only damaged the inn, which was then made good.

However a contemporary account of the 1676 disaster lists six inns including The Talbot and The George, which “were burned down, blown up and wholly destroyed.”

In 1681, the inn was rebuilt under the name Talbot. The nearby George was also rebuilt.

A new Tabard/Talbot had also been constructed about 50 years before. When the former Abbot’s mansion was converted to a brewhouse in 1629, wardens who monitored building activity stated the inn had been freshly built on its foundations the year before.

It seems extremely unlikely any part of the 14th century building survived into the modern period.

Probably the most ambitious claim was made in The Antiquary by W C Miller, who wrote: “… after a careful examination of both the exterior and the interior of the building… there can scarcely be a reasonable doubt but that the inn was erected as early as the reign of Henry IV…”

King Henry IV ruled between 1399 and 1413.

The authorities were persuaded The Talbot was at best a 17th century structure, and it was

demolished in 1875.

A new public house called Old Tabard was built, standing further forward at the north corner

of Talbot Yard and Borough High Street.

On March 21, 1958 the South London Press published an article under the heading “The Tabard roaring trade of Chaucer’s day has dwindled.”

Old Tabard and two other pubs were contesting their rates valuations. The agent for the pub said, “Trade is negligible. The ‘George’ gets it all.” Describing the interior he added, “It has Victorian glazed tiles in the bar. It is no way an ‘olde worlde’ house.”

Three years later Old Tabard closed, and the building is now a fast food shop.

The site of the previous Tabard Inn and The George were taken over by the Midland Railway as goods receiving houses. The company demolished two of the three galleried wings of The George.

According to Peter Haydon and Chris Coe in The London Pub, “the south side was saved only by the tenacity of the tenant”.

Later The George was donated to the National Trust, which still owns the building.

While sadly reduced from its earlier days, The George also serves as an important reminder of other galleried inns in Southwark such as The Tabard and Talbot.