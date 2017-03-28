Millwall boss Neil Harris: No kneejerk decisions for Sheffield United test

Neil Harris is making no kneejerk decisions after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Swindon Town – but admits it has put extra pressure on Millwall as they chase a League One play-off slot.

The Lions saw their 16-game unbeaten run come to an end and tonight face table-topping Sheffield United. It is their game in hand on sixth-placed Southend United, who are three points ahead and have a superior goal difference.

Harris said: “Saturday was a disappointing result, coupled with Scunthorpe and Southend both winning. It certainly hinders out opportunity to get back into the top six sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got to go and attack the Sheffield United game and get something out of it, at least a positive and battling performance.

“We’re still in a really good position. Not getting the result on Saturday has put pressure on us, that’s for sure. We’ve made it more difficult for ourselves. But at this stage of the season, approaching April, we are right in the thick of it.

“We have to play well under pressure and have got the players and group to be able to do that. I’ll have a lot who will want to put things right at Sheffield United.”

Harris was critical of Millwall’s attacking play at relegationthreatened Swindon. They only managed one shot on target.

“I don’t make kneejerk reactions – I am methodical and take my time,” said the Millwall chief. “I need to look at what caused such poor individual performances from players who have been a talisman or really strong for us. They have put their bodies on the line – maybe I have to accept it was a step too far for some of them on Saturday in terms of playing a lot of football.

“We were as disappointing with the ball as we’ve been for a long time. But we were unbeaten for three-and-a-half months, which is a hell of a long time in football. There have been some poor performances along the way – generally those have been at home and we’ve been able to hustle and bustle our way, Millwallstyle, across the line.

“On Saturday we couldn’t quite do that. But we won’t get carried away. We’ll stick with our usual routine which has served us so well. I didn’t want to see the players on Mother’s Day – I wanted them to see their families and gather their thoughts. “Sheffield United are a really good side – but we need a Sheffield United away or a Charlton match to really bounce back and force us to compete. They have set the standard over the last four or five months.”