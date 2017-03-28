Karl Robinson: Pre-season training camp in Ireland will gear Charlton up for a successful season

Charlton will spend the start of pre-season in Ireland – with boss Karl Robinson believing his approach will get results.

The Addicks are going to be based in Portmarnock, just north of Dublin.

Robinson has used it regularly during his time in charge of Milton Keynes.

He said: “Pre-season is one of the most important factors. I know exactly what I want to do and how long it is going to be. Anybody who played for me while I was at Milton Keynes said it was the hardest they had ever done.

“I’d like to have nine or 10 games in pre-season. That prep work has got to be detailed. Coming into this season the club had no sports science or sports medicine, they have learned from that. If you look now it has improved and moved forward. We’ve had meetings and have got a great group of staff working together.

“We’ll go out there almost straight away from meeting back up in the UK.

“Everything should be controlled by the football club – when they sleep and how much they sleep. It might be a bit old-school, a bit military but it is about making sure they get the right amount of rest and recovery so that we can maximise the amount of work they can do on the training ground.

“There are short-term, mid-term and long-term goals. I want us to finish the season in a very positive frame of mind.

“I believe Chris Powell did it five years ago here. He had a big changeover in the summer – got his pre-season right and his staff right. It is something I look to a little bit. Hopefully it will have the same result.”