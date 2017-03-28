Charlton star issues warning: Every player is fighting for their Valley futures

Jason Pearce has warned that all of the Charlton Athletic squad need to prove they can be part of boss Karl Robinson’s plans for next season.

The Addicks resume League One action this weekend at Peterborough with the experienced centre-back set to end three months on the sidelines with a torn groin.

Pearce wants the South London club to kick on in the final seven fixtures which remain.

“We know as players that we are all playing for our futures,” he said. “The gaffer is now looking towards next season and to see which players he wants in his team and squad.

“The lads have got to pull their finger out and make sure they are doing well enough to be in his plans. I’m sure he has got a good idea about who he wants to keep, get rid of and bring in.

“I don’t think there needs to be wholesale changes. There has been a lot of change at the club, even from when I came in.

“The gaffer has identified areas he needs to strengthen in – I’m sure a few will leave in the summer. He was renowned for a certain playing style at Milton Keynes and he will want to move towards that.”

Not that Pearce expects to be on the move after joining from Wigan in August. He said: “You never know what can happen in football, what is around the corner. But I’ve always just wanted to play football – the only time I’ve ever moved on has been when I haven’t been playing.

“I signed here on a three-year deal and I’d love to stay here for that – and longer.

“I’m settled with my family and I like the club, it is a massive club that does want to go forward and get back into the Championship.

“It’s going to take time but I’d love to be a focal part of it.”