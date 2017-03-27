Non-league round-up: Dulwich Hamlet and Tooting & Mitcham both see unbeaten runs ended

Dulwich Hamlet’s eight-game unbeaten run in the Ryman League Premier Division came to an end as they lost 3-0 to Billericay at Champion Hill.

Their opponents have just been taken over by multi-millionaire Glenn Tamplin and signed ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara this week – along with recently bringing in former Charlton left-back Paul Konchesky.

Billericay were 3-0 up inside 30 minutes. Adam Cunnington, Joseph Ellul and Jake Robinson – signed for £24,000 from Hemel Hempstead on Friday – rounded off the scoring.

Dulwich Hamlet also made two signings in the build-up to the match – both funded by the Dulwich Hamlet 12th Man Scheme which sees fans raise extra money which goes into the player budget.

Goalkeeper Phil Wilson, who has played over 200 games for the South Londoners, returns from Merstham to provide cover for Preston Edwards.

Wealdstone striker Omar Koroma has also rejoined after a spell with Hamlet in the 2014-15 campaign.

Tooting’s 14-match unbeaten run came to an end as the Ryman League Division One South leaders lost 2-0 at Horsham.

Greenwich Borough kept third spot in the table with Charlie MacDonald on target in a 1-0 victory over Lewes.