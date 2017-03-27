Patients prove that allot of food helps with their well-being

Patients have been finding that working on an allotment can be good for their well-being and it’s hoped that the food produced could find its way onto hospital menus.

But these allotments are a co-operative effort made up of patients, doctors, nurses and Lambeth residents.

The Lambeth GP Food Co-op was launched in March 2013, at Brockwell Park Surgery in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill and has built gardens at 11 GP surgeries so far.

Weekly food-growing sessions take place where patients learn how to grow their own fruit and vegetables while discussing nutrition and the importance of a healthy diet.

Edward Rosen, director of the co-op, said: “We’re trying to connect the NHS to

the local food movement.

“It started with an idea to develop food-growing gardens in 2012. We wanted to utilise unused space in GP surgeries and get patients with long-term health conditions involved.”

A report by the King’s Fund said that allotment gardening has been found to improve individuals’ mood, self-esteem and reduce depression and anxiety.

Dr David Wickstead, a GP at Corner Surgery, Coldharbour Lane, Camberwell, said: “I feel good as a doctor because it’s something other than medicine I can prescribe.

“One patient told me her blood-pressure was much more under control since coming to the garden and, thinking of other patients, I’ve seen less of them which must be a good sign.”

Isolated and depressed patients are referred to the garden too and many involved with the project note the social benefits that come with bringing people together at the gardens.

Mary Coyne, a patient at Lambeth Walk Surgery, in Lambeth North, said: “I like meeting people, it’s very friendly and easy-going, and there’s no pressure. I’d like to see more people coming to the garden.”

Lil Sullivan, an artist and stroke survivor at Beckett House Surgery at Grantham Road, Stockwell, agreed: “I like to go and see all the different people. I’d love to do their portraits, they’re all so interesting.

“I don’t like going to coffee mornings, I have to do something that is constructive, and doing the garden is constructive.”

Mr Rosen sees Lambeth becoming a laboratory for testing pioneering ideas and has got together with Medirest, a catering service for over 50 hospitals in the UK.

He said: “We have 60 hospitals within the M25 corridor and not one of them buys locally-grown food.

“One of our aims was to see if we could create a food system in which patient-grown food is used for patient menus and we’re exploring this through with Medirest.”

At the moment this takes the form of a monthly food market at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, selling patient-grown food with the proceeds fed back into the co-operative,

He said: “Even if we worked with all the GP surgeries in the borough, we wouldn’t be able to grow enough food to meet demand, so we’re looking into growing a vertical farm in one of our hospitals that will enable us to grow to scale.

“Vertical farms are really taking off in China, Holland and the US, but not so much in the UK so we want to pioneer this.

The co-operative is also looking into ways to combat food poverty in Lambeth. 12,000 people are accessing the food banks in the borough and potentially thousands of people are going hungry under the radar.

Mr Rosen said: “This has an impact on the NHS. There are a growing number of people being taken to A&E suffering from hunger, it’s a scandal.”

A meeting on March 9 saw the co-op come together with Feeding Britain to explore ways a pilot Feeding Lambeth scheme could help hungry and malnourished patients.

In the meantime, the initiative is growing. Development of a similar scheme in Southwark is under discussion and the group launched their latest food-growing site at Grantham Practice and Beckett House Surgery, in Stockwell on Thursday.

To find out more about the co-op food groups, go to www.lgpfc.co.uk.