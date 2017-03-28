Toothless Dons go down with a whimper against Southend United

Flat, abject and embarrassing – these were some of the words used by Dons boss Neal Ardley to describe his side, as they followed the high of the home victory over Milton Keynes with an insipid 2-0 home defeat to Southend United.

Ardley stuck with the three-man backline that helped the Dons keep out Fleetwood last week, with Jon Meades and George Francomb providing the width in an experimental 3-4-3 formation. The wind proved to be the strongest opponent for both sides early on, with neither able to control the ball for long enough to fashion a chance.

Southend striker Nile Ranger’s misdemeanours off the field have been well-documented, however at League One level, he is a formidable adversary and his strength and close control stood out throughout.

On just 10 minutes it was his flick which played in Anthony Wordsworth, whose first-time effort forced a smart save from James Shea in the Dons’ goal.

Tom Elliott and Andy Barcham looked most likely to force an opening for the home side. It almost came in the 22nd minute, when Elliott’s flick gave Barcham the time and space to fire a left-footed shot just wide. The Dons’ formation had Jake Reeves and Tom Soares in deep-lying central midfield roles, with the latter close to his first goal for the club when he broke through on the half hour but shanked his effort wide.

There looked to be little danger when Ranger picked up possession wide on the Dons’ left just after the half hour, but he muscled past Will Nightingale and shrugged off two other challenges before dribbling his effort into the far corner past Shea.

This 34th-minute opener boosted the Shrimpers’ confidence and saw them create the best chances for the remainder of the half. Wordsworth tested Shea from distance and full-back Jason Demetriou found space to venture forward to send in his own long-range effort.

Playing with a gusty wind, Ardley would have expected his side to press Southend back in the second period and take advantage of Elliott’s aerial prowess. All that the Dons’ top-scorer could manage was a snap shot wide soon after half-time and he was well marshalled by Anton Ferdinand.

The Shrimpers quickly worked out that the best way to combat the wind was to press the Dons back line and cut off the supply line into Elliott and co at source. This pressing started with Ranger and the muscular Simon Cox, whose 15-yard shot on 55 minutes once again called Shea into action.

Although their defensive clearances were failing to clear halfway due to the wind, Southend’s play on the ground proved far more profitable.

Just after the hour, Cox succeeded at the third attempt in dispossessing Nightingale and he strode away to smash the ball past Shea.

With Southend continuing to win every second ball in midfield, Ardley seemed reluctant to throw the attacking youth of Alfie Egan or David Fitzpatrick on – his only change saw Dean Parrett join a losing battle for midfield parity. Dons skipper Paul Robinson was given a very uncomfortable last 20 minutes by Southend substitute Theo Robinson. Robinson should have sealed the victory for the Shrimpers when he broke clear and chipped Shea, only for his effort to strike the post and rebound to safety.

The Dons’ toothless display was summed up in injury time when Parrett’s cross reached fellow sub Tyrone Barnett in the area, but neither Barnett nor Darius Charles could manage a shot on target.

Wimbledon failed to get even one effort on target in the whole 90 minutes.

Ardley has precious little time to rejuvenate his troops before Rochdale come calling this Tuesday – when fans and management alike will expect to see much more commitment and desire from the boys in yellow and blue.