Neal Ardley blasts Dons players for buck-passing in Southend United defeat

Neal Ardley laid into his AFC Wimbledon players after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Southend United – accusing them of going missing in the second-half.

The Dons trailed to Nile Ranger’s goal at the break and Simon Cox added a second for the visitors.

“In the second-half we had no characters, no responsibility and no drive,” said Wimbledon boss Ardley. “Everyone was passing the buck on to each other. There was no organisation in the last half-hour – it looked men against boys.

“We can’t have any more of those performances this season. Their front two beat up our back three and their back four beat up our front three. They ran all over our midfield. I want the players to be hurting in there and be embarrassed by it.

“I hope they don’t think we’re safe and on our holidays, because we’ve got some work to do. There were 11 players out on the pitch who didn’t look like they tried to compete or run.

“I’ve told them that anyone who doesn’t come into training next week like it is the first day of the seasons, then they won’t play.

“The second-half was as flat as I’ve ever seen us. There was no tempo, no energy…I was running on the line. I felt like I wanted to create a tempo, more than the 11 on the pitch.