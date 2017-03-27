Charlie MacDonald grabs 21st goal of the season in Greenwich Borough win

Greenwich Borough battled to a hard-fought win over Ryman League Division One South play-off hopefuls Lewes at the DGS Stadium on Saturday – Charlie MacDonald scoring the only goal of the game.

The Borough made one change to the side that drew against Whyteleafe last week as Malachi Hudson came in for his debut, replacing Millwall loanee Harry Donovan. Fellow new-boy Travis Gregory, who joined on Friday from East Grinstead, took his place on the bench.

Greenwich dominated the early proceedings but the wind affected the game and both teams found it difficult to create chances. The first half-chance fell to Mohamed Eisa in the 19th minute as his dipping half volley dropped wide of the far post.

They took the lead in the 25th minute as Charlie MacDonald capitalised on a defensive error to score his 21st goal of the season, and his 10th in eight league games. Stacey Freeman sliced his attempted clearance and the former Charlton frontman tucked it past the keeper from the edge of the box.

Greenwich had further chances in the second half as an Eisa free-kick was drilled into the box and captain Glenn Wilson hooked over the bar. A drifting Lewis Clark corner was headed just wide by Callum Donaghey.

Lewes’ Stephen Okoh rattled the bar before the Borough almost wrapped it up in the dying minutes of the game, Hudson picked the ball up on the halfway line before going on a mazy run through the defence only to see his effort palmed away.

Greenwich are away to Herne Bay on Saturday.