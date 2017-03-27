Beware of fake fundraiser collecting for charity hunting the M25 Cat Killer

A fake door-to-door fundraiser is reportedly knocking on homes claiming to be raising money for the animal charity hunting the M25 Cat Killer.

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) are leading the hunt for the killer who is believed to have killed more than 250 cats since 2014.

SNARL released a statement yesterday (Thurs) warning residents in Bromley that a man claiming to represent the charity has been attempting to collect money in the area.

They said: “We have been made aware this morning of a male in his thirties who has been knocking on doors in the Bromley area, telling people he is collecting money for the investigation and allegedly trying to gain access to properties to talk to homeowners about setting up a direct debit and doing so in a forceful manner.

“He is dressed in a tabard from an animal charity with identification from them but is handing out SNARL leaflets.

“Please note that we have never raised funds door to door and never will and this individual does not represent us in any way.

“Police have advised any householders who are approached by him to contact them immediately. We would appreciate a call also.”

The killer, also known as the Croydon Cat Killer, been beheading cats and chopping off their tails.

Most of the killings have been in south London with deaths linked to the case identified in Crystal Palace, Charlton, Orpington and Petts Wood.