Monday, March 27, 2017
Beware of fake fundraiser collecting for charity hunting the M25 Cat Killer

Beware of fake fundraiser collecting for charity hunting the M25 Cat Killer

By Shuz Azam -
0
19
A fake door-to-door fundraiser is reportedly knocking on homes claiming to be raising money for the animal charity hunting the M25 Cat Killer.

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) are leading the hunt for the killer who is believed to have killed more than 250 cats since 2014.

SNARL released a statement yesterday (Thurs) warning residents in Bromley that a man claiming to represent the charity has been attempting to collect money in the area.

They said: “We have been made aware this morning of a male in his thirties who has been knocking on doors in the Bromley area, telling people he is collecting money for the investigation and allegedly trying to gain access to properties to talk to homeowners about setting up a direct debit and doing so in a forceful manner.

“He is dressed in a tabard from an animal charity with identification from them but is handing out SNARL leaflets.

“Please note that we have never raised funds door to door and never will and this individual does not represent us in any way.

“Police have advised any householders who are approached by him to contact them immediately. We would appreciate a call also.”

The killer, also known as the Croydon Cat Killer, been beheading cats and chopping off their tails.

Most of the killings have been in south London with deaths linked to the case identified in Crystal Palace, Charlton, Orpington and Petts Wood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Beware of fake fundraiser collecting for charity hunting the M25 Cat Killer