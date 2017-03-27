Shocking state of dog found wandering the streets

The state of an emaciated dog found wandering the streets has shocked workers at Battersea Dogs and Cats home.

The mongrel, called Stewart by workers was found dumped in South London and taken into the world-famous centre.

The skeletal sweet-natured dog wasn’t microchipped but does seem to have been well trained and had a decent coat though overlong nails.

The charity believe the four year old dog was kept indoors and deliberately starved.

Stewart was weak and had to be isolated in case any infection overwhelmed his weakened immune system.

Although starving, they have to be careful to build him up slowly and so he is on four carefully measured meals a day.

Battersea’s Director of Veterinary Services, Shaun Opperman, said: “We were all shocked when we first saw Stewart. He is painfully thin and if he hadn’t come to us when he did, there’s no telling what might have happened to him.

“His claws were overgrown and his coat was in good condition, so it’s unlikely he’s been fending for himself for long.

“He’s on a rigorous feeding regime now as he’s so hungry and we need to make sure he’s getting enough nutrients.

“Despite what he’s been through, Stewart is a sweet and trusting dog. Now we have to hope he pulls through.”

The charity launched a campaign in Parliament last month calling for stronger sentences for people who seriously abuse and mistreat animals.

Currently the maximum sentence for animal cruelty offences in England and Wales is just six months in prison – the lowest sentence in Europe.

Battersea is campaigning for this to be raised to five years for the most shocking offences.