UPDATE: An Evening with Take That will air on ITV on 8th April

In a TV exclusive, one of the biggest bands on the planet will invite viewers to join them in “Wonderland” for ‘An Evening with Take That’.

The band will unveil an exciting new set especially designed and routines exclusively produced for this one off TV special.

Renown for their epic showmanship, fans will be treated to a night they’ll ‘never forget’ as they are treated to a magical show set in a unique, bright, optimistic world where all is not what it seems! Travelling from all over Europe, fans have been asked to come dressed in their own costume creations to watch the band perform exclusives of their brand new material and very special versions of their classic hits. There will also be plenty of surprises along the way with the audience asking questions and requesting songs from the band themselves.

Take That have a career spanning three decades, selling over 8 million concert tickets and setting the record for the fastest selling tour of all time in UK history for their Progress Live Tour.

Winning critical acclaim for their albums and a plethora of awards including five Ivor Novello Awards and eight BRIT Awards, the newly created three piece saw their last album, III, go straight to Number One.

Take That said: “We are really looking forward to performing material from our new album ‘Wonderland’ some of it for the first time. But a Take That special would not be the same without a few classics also thrown into the mix!”

An Evening With Take That will be transmitted on 8th April 8:30pm-9:35pm on ITV

An Evening With Take That is an ITV Studios production for ITV. The one off special is commissioned by Asif Zubairy, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment. The Executive Producers are Lee Connolly and Sue Andrew, ITV studios. Artistic director is Kim Gavin.