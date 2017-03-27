CARD announce Charlton-Coventry joint protest at Ricoh Arena – and ask fans to delay season-ticket purchases

The Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) has announced a joint-protest with Coventry City next month – and urged Charlton fans to delay buying season tickets.

Charlton fans joined their Sky Blue counterparts to demonstrate in October at The Valley, and will once again join forces for the Good Friday trip to the Ricoh Arena.

The Addicks want Duchatelet to sell up while Coventry supporters have formed their own protest group aimed at forcing Sisu out.

CARD are running their own coaches to the Midlands and have also announced a day of action at the final home match, against Swindon Town, on Sunday, April 30th.

A CARD spokesperson said: “We plan to take back The Valley on the final day of the season and are asking fans who have been staying away, whether in protest or frustration, to return and send a resounding message to the next owner about what Charlton can be.

“This can be accomplished inside the ground or outside, for those unwilling to buy a ticket.

“Last summer the club lost 40 per cent of its season-ticket holders. It is obviously for each supporter to make their own decision, but we would strongly encourage anyone inclined to renew to wait for developments.

“Our passion is Charlton, not protesting, so CARD will end when Duchatelet goes, but like others we are keen to put their energies into supporting new ownership and a new management team in repairing the damage of the last three years.”