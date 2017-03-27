COMPETITION: Win tickets to join Ron Harris in Chelsea Legends Tour of Stamford Bridge

Would you like to go on a tour of Stamford Bridge with Chelsea legend Ron Harris as your guide?

Well, LWN Sport has teamed up with our friends at Chelsea FC to allow you and a friend just that.

For the ultimate Stadium Tour experience, look no further than an exclusive Legends Tour. Enjoy a personal experience with some of the most famous faces and biggest names to have graced Stamford Bridge.

On Sunday, April 9, join Ron Harris for an unforgettable tour of Stamford Bridge.

The club’s all-time highest appearance maker will show the tour participants around the Bridge, all the while entertaining them with tales of his eventful time in west London, which lasted almost 20 years and included Harris captaining the side to our first FA Cup and European successes.

In the Legends tour there will be plenty of opportunities for photographs and autographs as well as a Q&A session. All tour guests will receive a signed, personalised photo of Harris, as well as a guidebook and use of an audio guide for the museum.

The Legends Tour with Ron ‘Chopper’ Harris will take place on Sunday, April 9 at 2.30pm.

The price is £80 per person.

But we have two tickets to give one lucky Chelsea fan.

All you have to so is tell us what was the score in the FA Cup replay when Chelsea beat Leeds United at Old Trafford in April 1970?

Now, this is a email reply only competition.

Send your, hopefully, correct answer to cfcjourno@gmail.com by noon on WEDNESDAY April 29th – so be quick!

Please put LWN Sport in subject line.

I shall pick out of the hat one winner and two tickets will be yours to collect on the day.

Please supply a phone number where I can contact you should you win.

Some small points: the editor’s decision is final and you have to be able to get to and from Stamford Bridge under your own steam. This is a ticket for the tour only competition.

Good luck!

If you are unsuccessful you can still book a ticket at £80 here