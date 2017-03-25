Interview: Jay Taylor talks to us about his latest role in 70s coming-of-age play 46 Beacon

Audiences at Trafalgar Studios will be transported back to the 1970s next month when 46 Beacon, a coming-of-age and coming-out play, will be performed for a limited season, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Written by Drama Desk and Richard Rodgers Award winner Bill Rosenfield, the memory play is set in 1970s Boston and will feature rising star Oliver Coopersmith alongside West End and Broadway favourite Jay Taylor.

Jay took some time out of rehearsals to tell me about the premise behind 46 Beacon, which enjoyed a short run at The Hope Theatre and said, “It’s set at a time of sexual liberation for men and it’s about the meeting of two gay characters.” Jay continues, “It’s a really important moment in the history of gay rights and of the progression of equal rights for the LGBTQ community. This play, without preaching or stuffing the politics down people’s throats, really expresses what a precarious time that was to be gay and how far we’ve come since then.”

Jay Taylor was last seen on the London stage in 2016, when he appeared opposite Gemma Arterton in Nell Gwynn, both at Shakespeare’s Globe and when it transferred to the West End. He has also tried his hand at being a playwright himself and his first play, The Arcedian Pirates, was staged at Theatre 503 last October. The actor has had plenty of practice at growing his side burns and coiffing his hair in the classic 70s style, as most recently he has filmed a new television series called Prime Suspect 1973, a six-part prequel to the famous cop show, which originally starred Helen Mirren.

46 Beacon will be presented in the small performance space known as Trafalgar Studio 2, which enables the audience to get very close and gives the actors nowhere to hide, something Jay is very mindful of.

“The last few theatre jobs I’ve done have been in big theatres, either on Broadway, in the West End or at the Globe, playing to 500-1000 people, so to be playing to an intimate 90 seater takes a very different energy. Also, this is a very intimate play; it does feature a bit of nudity, so it means that’s a bit exposing.”

Audiences at the intimate venue will be welcomed to 46 Beacon to meet Alan and Robert, who spend a balmy July evening hoping for a connection, emotional or physical. Set within a theatrical hotel, Robert has invited Alan back to his room and although they are at different stages of their lives, they each have something the other yearns for.

Jay explains, “They are at a crossroads. It’s about two people, both with their insecurities, problems and neurosis that they are battling with. It’s got a classic structure in that they both have something to educate the other with and so they also learn from one another. It’s a sort of meeting of minds and an imparting of wisdom.”

Jay is playing opposite Oliver Coopersmith, who most recently appeared in the acclaimed British science fiction thriller iboy for Netflix. In 46 Beacon the pair is given the opportunity to exhibit some comedic interplay between the strong characters they are portraying, as well as depicting a very important time in LGBTQ history.

Jay said, “There are very few plays that are telling stories about this era. I think this is a new piece of writing about sexual identity and I think it will have some really significant implications for people. It’s also really funny.”

46 Beacon will run at Trafalgar Studio 2 from 5th – 29th April.