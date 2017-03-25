Millwall boss: We weren’t good enough at Swindon – I never sensed this performance was coming

Neil Harris admitted his Millwall side deserved nothing after their 16-match unbeaten run in League One came to an end at relegation-threatened Swindon Town.

Conor Thomas scored late on for the Wiltshire side, who are still firmly sat in the relegation zone.

But more importantly from a Millwall perspective, Southend United’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon has seen the South Londoners cast three points adrift of the play-offs – even if they possess a game in hand.

Harris said: “From start to finish we weren’t good enough today.

“I’ve not often stood in front of you guys [the press] and said the body language, the aggression, the style of play wasn’t right by us. Straight from the first whistle it wasn’t right. Why? I don’t know – I never sensed it.

“The front pair didn’t hold the ball up or link the play – a lot of ball went into them – they never took a touch. If you don’t do that then the back line can’t get up. There were schoolboy decisions in wide areas. We never took care of the football. Our movement was poor. We were defensively solid for pretty much 92 minutes.

“It’s a pretty poor goal to concede. We’ve got a free-kick which has been swung in the box, Coops has handballed it for no reason. We go down the other end and we’re too deep again – same as the other night – and the ball is in the back of our net.

“We didn’t impose ourselves on Swindon – I’m majorly disappointed.”