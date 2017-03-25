Saturday, March 25, 2017
Millwall boss: We weren’t good enough at Swindon – I never sensed...

Millwall boss: We weren’t good enough at Swindon – I never sensed this performance was coming

By Richard Cawley -
0
118
Jed Wallace had Millwall's only shot on target at the County Ground Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris admitted his Millwall side deserved nothing after their 16-match unbeaten run in League One came to an end at relegation-threatened Swindon Town.

Conor Thomas scored late on for the Wiltshire side, who are still firmly sat in the relegation zone.

But more importantly from a Millwall perspective, Southend United’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon has seen the South Londoners cast three points adrift of the play-offs – even if they possess a game in hand.

Harris said: “From start to finish we weren’t good enough today.

“I’ve not often stood in front of you guys [the press] and said the body language, the aggression, the style of play wasn’t right by us. Straight from the first whistle it wasn’t right. Why? I don’t know – I never sensed it.

“The front pair didn’t hold the ball up or link the play – a lot of ball went into them – they never took a touch. If you don’t do that then the back line can’t get up. There were schoolboy decisions in wide areas. We never took care of the football. Our movement was poor. We were defensively solid for pretty much 92 minutes.

“It’s a pretty poor goal to concede. We’ve got a free-kick which has been swung in the box, Coops has handballed it for no reason. We go down the other end and we’re too deep again – same as the other night – and the ball is in the back of our net.

“We didn’t impose ourselves on Swindon – I’m majorly disappointed.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall boss: We weren’t good enough at Swindon – I never sensed...