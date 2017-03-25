Saturday, March 25, 2017
Millwall turn in shocking performance at County Ground – as play-off hopes suffer major dent

By Richard Cawley -
Tony Craig and Jake Cooper close down Nicky Ajose Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall produced a dreadful performance at Swindon Town as substitute Conor Thomas’ late winner left the South Londoners three points adrift of the play-offs.

The Lions did not manage a shot on target until just seconds before full-time, with Jed Wallace’s effort straight at Lawrence Vigouroux.

Just moments before that Swindon had taken the lead. On-loan Charlton striker Nicky Ajose’s shot was blocked by a Lions defender but it fell into the path of Smith, who finished confidently past Jordan Archer.

The Millwall keeper had twice made big saves before that to deny the hosts, who are still deep in relegation trouble.

He pushed Johnny Goddard’s right-footed curler around the post and made a reaction stop to deny Ajose after Jon Obika’s shot came off Byron Webster, even though Archer was wrong-footed by the change of direction he managed to snuff out the danger.

Millwall have failed to score in five of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Southend United, in sixth, won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon. The Lions go to League One leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

