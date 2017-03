Craig “Spider” Richards won the Southern Area super-middleweight title just over a week ago.

The Crystal Palace boxer topped Matchroom Sport’s Next Gen show at York Hall on March 17 and outpointed defending champion Alan Higgins 97-95.

Richards moved to 8-0 in the paid ranks while his opponent lost his perfect 12-bout record.

It was the South Londoner’s first ever 10-round fight but he proved to be the sharper and classier operator.