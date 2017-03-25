Swindon Town v Millwall team line-ups: Mahlon Romeo replaces Shaun Cummings as Lions boss makes one change

Millwall boss Neil Harris makes just one change for this afternoon’s match at Swindon Town – with Mahlon Romeo starting.

The young right-back gets the nod ahead of Shaun Cummings, who drops to the bench.

The rest of the Lions line-up is unchanged from the 3-3 draw at Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Millwall can move back into the League One promotion places with a win – at least for 90 minutes – as Gillingham play later this afternoon at AFC Wimbledon.

Swindon’s plight looks desperate. They have lost their last four in a winless March and are seven points adrift of safety having played a game more than Shrewsbury Town, sat in the first safe spot.

Swindon Town: Vigouroux, Thompson, Gladwin, Obika, Goddard, Ajose, Colkett, Dabo, Ince, Conway, Rossi-Branco. Subs: Henry, Thomas, Kasim, Brophy, Starkey, Barry, Norris.

Millwall: Archer, Craig, Webster, Cooper, Romeo, O’Brien, Butcher, Williams, Wallace, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Cummings, Hutchinson, Worrall, Thompson, Onyedinma, Ferguson.