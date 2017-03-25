Millwall boss Harris hopes for Dons victory to aid play-off push

Neil Harris is hoping AFC Wimbledon can help Millwall return to the League One play-off places this weekend but has warned: “It’s down to us.”

The Lions would move back into the top six if they win or draw their early kick-off at Swindon Town today. But Southend, who occupy the lowest play-off berth, face the Dons later that afternoon.

“If our neighbours Wimbledon do us a huge favour then it will be much appreciated by us and the boys,” said Harris. “But we have to get the points ourselves. We need to pick up four, maybe five, victories. The form we’re in, we’re more than capable of doing that.

“You keep an eye on who is playing who in the fixtures. I did it last week, looking where teams are going each weekend. I was staring at it for 20 or 30 minutes but then you quickly realise it doesn’t matter. It’s what we do. It’s about us, trying to make sure we are winning games. You can only control the controllables – and that’s our own fixtures.”

Millwall have a game in hand on the Shrimpers and it looks highly unlikely that anyone outside the current top seven can be involved in the shake-up. Harris said: “Just by football fate it will normally run right to the last minute for one or two teams, that’s certainly been the case the last few years.

“The only way that is not going to happen is by accumulating enough victories to be nicely secure. All that matters is April 30, consolidating a play-off place and looking forward to three more big games.”

Swindon are seven points adrift of safety played their drop fears have been heightened by four successive defeats. Nicky Ajose, on loan from Charlton, scored in their 2-1 defeat at Bradford last weekend.

Harris said: ”They have got every bit as much to play for as us – if not more. They are at home and certainly need victories to secure safety. The two teams need the points for different reasons.

“They have got some dangerous players – a bit like Rochdale. They have shown against Bradford and Sheffield United that they are capable of competing with the teams at the top.

“They play a style of football which is to pass the ball and take risks. When it comes off it looks fantastic but at other times you pay the price for it. They are another of the sides at this level who play risk-reward. We need to do better defensively than we did against Rochdale.”