Charlton boss confident that skipper will stay at The Valley

Karl Robinson is confident that Charlton legend Johnnie Jackson will still be at the club next season.

The veteran midfielder, 34, sees his contract end in June – and told the South London Press recently he is determined to continue playing.

Addicks boss Robinson has brought Jackson into his coaching team. He said: “I can’t say 100 per cent, but I’d be very surprised if he was not a Charlton Athletic employee next season. I wish I had Johnnie when he was five years younger, because I’d build my team around him. He knows how much I rate him as a player.

“You’ve seen us use him certain games and he has been so effective. I want him to be around the place as long as I’m here.

“Myself and Johnnie get on very well. We both know what is going to happen over the next few years together.

“The older he gets, the more difficult it gets to consistently play week in, week out. And he’s had one or two injuries this season. We’ve had some really good conversations of late.

“The unique thing about it, and I’d include Chris Solly, is that we have one common goal – which is to get Charlton promoted.”