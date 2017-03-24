Summer Strallen to make Greenwich Theatre debut in Hysteria

Mercury column by James Haddrell, Artistic Director, Greenwich Theatre

In 1938 two titans of psychology met for afternoon tea. The location was the Hampstead home of Sigmund Freud, and Freud’s guest was Salvador Dali. We can only surmise what the two discussed, but the meeting of the founder of psychoanalysis with the most prominent figure in the surrealist movement is one of those moments that inspires artists to imagine any number of discussions and events. For writer Terry Johnson, one of our most respected modern playwrights, the idea of these two iconic figures coming together offered the irresistible opportunity for comedy, and the play that followed has become an Olivier award-winning modern classic.

Johnson’s comedy Hysteria received its world premiere at the Royal Court in 1993, won the 1994 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, and was revived in the West End as part of “Royal Court Classics” the following year. After numerous high profile revivals, the show is now touring the UK under the direction of Michael Cabot for London Classic Theatre, and comes to Greenwich from 27-29 April.

For this production, TV and West End star Summer Strallen joins the cast as Jessica, the mysterious young woman who brings serious charges against Freud relating to his treatment of her mother. In Johnson’s sharp, hilarious farce the exhausted Freud, trying to put his affairs in order, soon finds himself up to his neck explaining his life’s work.

Sister of Scarlett Strallen and niece of Bonnie Langford, Summer is part of a large performing family, with her parents and her younger sisters also performers, but Hysteria marks a new challenge for her. She may be the recipient of no less than four Olivier Award nominations but they were all for musical theatre, and she describes the one other straight play that she has appeared in (Ron Hutchinson’s Flying Into Daylight) as “about tango – and I was using my dance and had to sing a song at the end.”

Not that she is a stranger to straight acting. Many will know Summer from her four months in the Channel Four soap Hollyoaks – a TV role that was uniquely linked to theatre. Planted in the show in October 2007 as a PR stunt for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s forthcoming London Palladium production of The Sound Of Music, Strallen played Summer Shaw, a young woman who dreamed of moving to London and making it as a performer. Four months later when the fictional Summer met Lloyd Webber, secured the part of Maria and left for London, Strallen took her place at the heart of the von Trapp family on one of the most iconic stages in England.

Despite her huge profile in musical theatre and on television, Strallen is constantly seeking out new opportunities and new challenges, and Hysteria certainly fits the bill. “You need to push yourself out of your comfort zone all of the time” she said in a recent interview with The Stage Newspaper. “If you’re in your comfort zone, you’re in the wrong place.”