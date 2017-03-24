Greenwich council boss welcomes Unicef Baby Friendly award for its children’s services

Mercury column by Councillor Denise Hyland is the leader of Greenwich Council

The Royal Borough is a great place to bring up a family, as I know from first-hand experience, so I’m delighted that we recently became the first London borough to receive the prestigious Unicef Baby Friendly award. This means that all of our children’s centres, health visiting services and maternity services have been recognised for the excellent help and support they provide. As is the case in many areas, the Royal Borough is leading the way. Our children’s centres are spearheading several exciting and innovative projects including selling fresh fruit and vegetables at cost price, offering cooking classes and breastfeeding drop-in groups. Bringing up children can be challenging and services like these provide a vital resource to many. Royal Greenwich is proud to support them and I would like to congratulate all of the staff and partners involved and give my heartfelt thanks for their dedication and hard work.

Tonight (22 March) Cabinet members are due to discuss proposed changes to the way Central Government funds schools. Unsurprisingly the new national funding formula has gained a lot of media attention – including in the Mercury – and I understand that the proposed impact on individual schools is alarming for parents, teachers and school governors alike. A mere six schools here are expected to benefit from the Government’s changes with the vast majority set to lose out, resulting in budget pressures at a time when money is already tight. Some of our secondaries could lose up to three per cent of their funding over a two year period and generally schools will face considerable hardship as costs will increase because of these proposals.

However, I would like to reassure parents that the Royal Borough will continue to work hard to support our schools and young people. We are, understandably, very proud of our schools and we are determined to build on our high standards of education by continuing to push achievement to the forefront. We are currently working with schools to discuss the repercussions of the changes and we will continue to provide support in whatever way we can. I would urge the Government to have a rethink.

Another area we are working hard on is tackling fraud – and bringing to justice anyone who fraudulently claims benefits, taking away vital resources from those genuinely in need. Our anti-fraud team has worked tirelessly to achieve some high profile convictions recently. One of the fraudsters, 54-year-old Lisa White pretended to have several health issues including being unable to walk unaided, in order to claim £150,000 in benefits. However, our anti-fraud teams discovered a video on Facebook of her dancing enthusiastically, which led to multiple fraud convictions and an 18 month jail term. White’s deceit deprived families in need as she claimed Employment and Support Allowance, Incapacity Benefit and Higher Rate Disability Living Allowance while running a successful café business. The Royal Borough will continue to take strong and swift action to stop such criminal behaviour.