Couple’s golden fifty years charted by The Mercury newspaper

A COUPLE who fell in love after meeting on pay days at Deptford Town Hall are celebrating their golden anniversary.

Mary and Jim Worley who have lived in the same house in Kidbrooke Park Road for the whole of their married life share a great love of South East London and its history. They are also big fans of The Mercury which over the years has charted their family life including their marriage at St Alfege Church on Saturday March 18 1967 which was captured by a photographer from the paper.

The couple met as Jim had the job of handing out the wage packets at Deptford Town Hall where Mary worked as a shorthand typist for a committee clerk. They tied the knot aged 21 at St Alfege Church in Greenwich Church Street and the reception was held at the church hall of nearby Our Lady Star of the Sea. From the memorabilia kept by the couple of their special day a receipt from Barton’s flower shop reveals the bill including the brides and bridesmaid’s bouquet and 42 white carnation button holes was just over £10.

By this time Mary was working at what was then Greenwich Town Hall and as the clip from the paper, which the couple have kept, announced “Two local government officers from neighbouring boroughs were married.”

The couple went on to have two sons – James, 40, and Justin, 37, and now have four grandchildren – Freya, Lottie, William and Thomas.

Jim went on to enjoy a long successful career in local government finance including a stint for the City of London from which he was awarded the Freedom of the City. While Mary worked for 13 years in local government mostly at Greenwich council and around 30 years in education with 20 years at the University of Greenwich and the last ten at Greenwich Community College as an ESOL and learning support tutor.

Mary, said: “We just got in touch with The Mercury to get a photographer for our wedding because we always used to look for everything we needed in the paper. It had all the births and deaths and news about everyone. We had a notice in for our wedding, our silver wedding in 1992 and we used to put them in for the boy’s birthdays. The Mercury has played a big role in our lives.”

“We got married in St Alfege Church and it has remained a really special place for us – we like to go there and listen to their concerts on Thursday lunchtimes given by Trinity Laban Conservatoire..

Mary who grew up in Greenwich also has happy memories of going to the church as a child for Sunday school and parades with the Brownies and Guides.

She said “I love St Alfege Church and I still have a vision of my grandfather leaning on the rails, which were on the pavement outside the church, with his friends from the docks wearing his flat cap and smoking a roll up”.

When I was a teenager I also went to Sunday services so I could go to the Sunday Twist dance sessions in the church hall afterwards.”

She said: “The smell from the docks in Greenwich in those days was quite bad and everyone used to aspire to live in Blackheath. I remember when I moved from Greenwich to Blackheath the air seemed so clearer in comparison. When the boys were young on Sundays after lunch we used to go for a walk in Greenwich Park and there was hardly any other families there at that time. It has just changed so much. We both love Greenwich and the river and we really enjoy taking a cruise on one of the boats which have the commentators telling the history.”

Jim whom she shares a love of the area’s history was born in the family’s home and spent his whole 71 years there.

He said: “When my parents first moved here in 1935 it was all fields at the back of the house for Express Dairy cows and then later the estate was built. My mum was a nurse from Gloucestershire and my dad was in the RAF stationed at the nearby base – where Thomas Tallis School is now.”

And in response to what could be the key ingredients of the couple’s long union he said: “Shared interests in the area and history. We also enjoyed the good life together as we had 10 years together before the children were born – I suppose we were what people called then DINKYS (double income no kids yet). We also both enjoyed studying a lot we had both left school at 16 as most people did in those days to get a job – the word university wasn’t even in our parent’s vocabulary.”