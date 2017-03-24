Halloween night attacker jailed for eight years

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after stabbing a youth and leaving him with life-changing injuries in an unprovoked 2014 Halloween attack.

Jordan Johnson-Ogunkoya, 19, of Turnham Road, Brockley was jailed for eight years at the Old Bailey on Friday 24 March having previously pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

His Honour Judge Bate described the 13in knife that was used as “a shocking weapon” and stated that he currently posed “a high risk of harm”. He added: “We see this all too often, young man carrying knives routinely, with grievous or fatal consequences and young lives are left utterly ruined.”

Detective Inspector Charles Clare, from Bromley CID, said: “This was a despicable, cowardly and wholly unprovoked attack which has had a significant impact on the life of both the young victim and his family. He very nearly died. There was nothing at all to connect the victims to Johnson-Ogunkoya, they were simply the victims of mistaken identity.

“The investigation was exceedingly challenging and I am delighted we have secured this conviction. I would like to thank the bravery of the victim and his family and hope this result allows them to move forward.”

Police were called to Queens Mead Recreation Ground in Bromley at 23:59hrs on 31 October 2014 following reports of two youths having been stabbed after being attacked by a large group of youths.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from serious injuries to the abdomen. A 16-year-old boy was also found with stab wounds to his leg.

Both were subsequently taken to a south London hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The 16-year-old victim was discharged a few hours after attending the hospital, but the 17-year-old victim remained in hospital until the middle of December after suffering a large stab wound to the abdomen which severed his bowel in two places and damaged his renal artery. The victim lost lots of blood and suffered life changing injuries as a result of the attack.

Officers from Bromley CID launched a large scale investigation, examining over 300 exhibits and downloading information from over 30 electronic devices. Seventeen male teenagers were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Johnson-Okunkoya was identified as the main suspect and arrested on 25 June 2016. He was charged with attempted murder on 27 June, but fled the country to Jamaica after being released from court where he was appearing in respect of another case. He was arrested at Gatwick Airport on 29 December 2016.

All the other teenagers arrested were released with no charge in relation to this incident.

Johnson-Ogunkoya appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from prison on Friday, 24 February where he pled guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.