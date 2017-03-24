Friday, March 24, 2017
Comedy show set in Peckham makes bid for TV

By Shuz Azam -
Keeping Up With The Brokers is the new British sitcom hailing from South London.
The Broker family are always broke and they are desperately trying to improve their financial situation.
This community project, billed as being similar to Peckham-based Desmond’s – the hit 1990s Channel 4 barber shop comedy – was filmed on a shoestring budget, also in the heart of Peckham, at PemPeople pop-up shop. The production team resides in Southwark, Lambeth and Lewisham.
Founder Winsome Duncan said: “We are currently crowdfunding for £5,000, to create an innovative 30-minute pilot that will transform the trajectory of families’ lives within the UK.” The project aims to provide jobs for the unemployed, offer cost-effective money-saving advice for daily living and help families make informed choices around their finances. The glue that holds the family together is played by actress Sandra James-Young, originally from Charlton.
Ms Duncan added: “The short piece will go on to YouTube and then we want to film a 30-minute pilot which we want to pitch to the professionals programme makers and production companies with a view to get a 30- minute slot on a TV
channel.”
With more than 30 years’ experience, Sandra brings wisdom and industry knowledge to the rest of the cast and crew.
The dedicated core team consists of Winsome Duncan – Founder/Creative Concept Director/Writer, Kevin Ellis – Director/Writer, Teish O’Day – Assistant Director/Writer.
You can help the crowdfunding bid www.gofundme.com/keepingupwiththebrokers

l Keeping Up With The Brokers will premiere on on YouTube on Friday, April 28 at 7pm.

