“Those days are all gone now” – the lyrics played for terror victim Leslie as he slipped away

Friends played Queen’s These Are the Days of Our Lives to 75-year-old terror victim Les Rhodes as doctors turned off his life support machine.

Les, from Macaulay Road, Clapham, was run down on Westminster Bridge by terrorist Khalid Masood during the attack on the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The window cleaner smashed his head on the pavement as he was flung into the air by the Masood’s hired Hyundai.

Doctors at Kings College Hospital turned off his life support machine on Thursday evening.

Today his next door neighbours and friends of 30 years, Michael and Chris Carney, told how they cried and played his favourite song as Les slipped away.

When he finally passed away, their daughter Emma tickled his feet to make sure he had actually gone.

Chris said Les was one of the family and would often help her carry her shopping indoors.

The grandmother of 13 said: “The police advised us not to go down to the hospital, but when I rang the doctors wanted us to come down, they were waiting for us so someone was there with him.

“We went with our two daughters Emma and Rachel.

“We were trying to talk to him but we kept crying all the time while we were by his bed.

“The doctors got us to take his favourite music, which was Queen. We played These Are the Days of Our Lives which was his favourite song.

“When the doctors told us he had died my daughter, Emma, tried to tickle his feet to make sure he’d gone because that’s what I used to say to them when they were little.

“I was glad we did go to see him so he had someone there.

“Hopefully he knew we were there and could hear us – they say hearing is the last thing to go.

“He will leave a big hole in the community. We all know each other round here. He knew everybody.”

The 70 year old added: “He was a very good friend – he was always there for us.

“He was a very good mate and good neighbour and was a lovely man. He would never hurt anyone. He will be sorely missed.

“If I was downstairs struggling with my shopping he would come down and help me. He was always helpful and always did the little things that mean a lot.

“He became like family.”

Les worked for a window cleaning company in Croydon, south London, until it folded in the 1980s and he set up his own business with a friend.

Michael said he first met Les in The Sun pub in Clapham during the 1960s.

He added: “If he cleaned your windows he would do if for nothing or very cheaply – that’s just the kind of person he was.

“When you know someone like that you can’t just let them die on their own – we had to be there for him.

“If he died of cancer or something like that you could accept it, but like this – you just can’t take it.

“He was so fit, he would have lived until he was 90, but they took his life away. That’s why we’re so angry. It’s just awful.”

Mr Rhodes grew up in Battersea, before moving to Clapham Common on the 1970s with his mother and father to the flat he lived in until he died.

Michael said: “Les used to go to pubs but stopped when they extended the hours and just drank indoors.

“He liked betting on horses, dogs, and loved cricket, always watched the test matches and used to go to Surrey.

“He was his own man. He didn’t rely on anyone. He didn’t want anything off anyone.

“In the pub he would always buy his own drink. That’s the person he was – very independent.”

Neighbours said the only family they knew of was a brother who died of cancer around 10 years ago.

Mr Rhodes had a friend called Nobby who he set up a window cleaning business with but it is thought he now has Alzheimer’s disease.

It is thought Mr Rhodes did not have any children and never married.