Thousands of Instagrammers will come together to show kindness this weekend.

Members of South London Laces, a grassroots girls’ football group from Clapham, will take part in the event alongside other teen footballers.

Instagram users in London will take part in the global gathering or ‘InstaMeet’ to celebrate kindness at Sky Garden, in the City, tomorrow.

They’ll participate by writing their own messages of kindness onto eco-friendly balloons that will be released across the skies of London.