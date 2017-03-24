Two attempted abductions of schoolgirls may be linked

A teenager was dragged into a park in what police believe was an attempted abduction – the day after another bid to grab a 11-year-old girl.

The 13-year old was pulled into Archbishop Park in Lambeth by a man at about 8am on Wednesday, but managed to escape when a passing dog walker shouted at him.

The day before, an 11-year old was approached by a man in Streatham Hill around 7.50am. She declined to get in his car and boarded a bus.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Police said they are keeping an open mind as to whether the two reports are linked.

The suspect in the first attempt was white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and short blond hair. He was wearing a black bomber-style jacket, blue jeans, and black lace up leather shoes described as “smart looking”.

The second suspect was also white, approximately 35-40 years old. He was wearing black thick frame square glasses, a black baseball cap, black jacket and black trousers.

Det Insp Ian Kenward said: “These are two very worrying incidents and we appeal to anyone who was in or around the areas at the time they occurred to contact police.

“Any piece of information may prove valuable to the investigation.”