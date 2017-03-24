Marchers to demand more council housing and fewer luxury flats

Hundreds of campaigners will march in Southwark tomorrow to demand their Council protects council homes and communities.

The protesters, organised by DefendCouncil Housing fear that council estates, playgrounds, community centres and local jobs could be swept away by the Canada Water and Old Kent Road Area Action Plans.

They will be marching from one famous regeneration site – Canada Water Library, to another, the Aylesbury Estate.

In Rotherhithe and on the Aylesbury campaigners recently won their battles to save their community centres. They now want to bring people together across the borough to fight all social cleansing.

On the Old Kent Road area, local businesses provide more jobs than the centre of Glasgow, but the OKR AAP threatens to sweep them away.

At the Elephant and Castle shopping centre the massive Delancy scheme proposes NO social rented housing and NO affordable workspace. Trades people from the Elephant are also worried they will lose their businesses.

The marchers will be joined by business pressure groups Vital OKR and Latin Elephant. On the Aylesbury Estate, the Notting Hill Housing scheme proposes NO council housing, despite demolishing more than two thousand council homes.

On the Heygate estate 1,100 council homes will be replaced by 83 social rented units. The rest of the 2,700 new homes will be unaffordable.

Tanya Murat, chair of Southwark Defend Council Housing said “We can’t allow the Council to continue their cosy relationship with developers. Development should be in the interests of local people not rich investors. Homes for people not for profit.”

The marchers’ demands are

Council housing not luxury flats – No to social cleansing

Stop demolishing council homes

Save our travellers’ sites

Hands off our community halls and playgrounds- no privatisation or demolitions

Protect our jobs- don’t destroy local businesses

The march starts at 12 noon tomorrow outside Canada Water Library (opposite.Canada Water tube) and ends in a rally at Thurlow Lodge Community Hall, Aylesbury Estate.