TERROR ATTACK LATEST: Victim Leslie Rhodes from Clapham, described as “the kindest man”

Neighbours of a victim of the Westminster terror attack said the 75-year-old was “the kindest man”.

Leslie Rhodes was named as the fourth victim of Khalid Masood this morning (Fri).

He had been going across Westminster Bridge to St Thomas’ Hospital to get treatment for glaucoma when he was struck by the car in the stomach before hitting his head on the ground.

Mr Rhodes was on life support until Thursday night when doctors took the decision to switch it off with neighbour Michael Carney at his side.

The 74-year-old said: “Me and my wife were at his bed side when he died, it was awful. I can’t believe this has happened.

“I have no idea what he was doing on that bridge, he was only doing to the hospital.

“I’ve known him 40 years and was such a lovely fella, really kind and thoughtful.

“We look out for each other and he was always there for his neighbours.”

Another neighbour, Philip Williams said he will be sorely missed by the tight-knit community of flats in Clapham Common, south London, where he had lived most his life and worked as a window cleaner.

The 61-year-old said: “He was my neighbour for 24 years and I used to see him everyday.

“But I didn’t think of him as my neighbour, I thought of him as a friend.

“He was the kindest man I ever knew, he was a very fit man, he cycled everywhere and would walk for miles.

“Even though he was 75 he was really trim.”

Mr Rhodes lived alone, was not married and had no children and had lived in the same block of flats all his life.

Mr Williams added: “I found out last night and it’s just such a tragedy that something like that could happen, it’s such a crime.

“He was the kindest, loveliest man.

“We’ve all be crying since we found out, he was so well-loved by everyone here. We’re all so shocked.

“The first thing I saw after getting back from the hospital was his car and I just couldn’t believe it.

“The memory I’ll have of him was just how kind he was. He used to be a window cleaner but even after he retired, even into his 70s he would still go round cleaning everyone’s windows.

“He would always take out people’s rubbish as well. He would do anything for you.

“Initially we saw it on the TV but couldn’t have ever thought Leslie would have been involved.

“He was going to St Thomas’ Hospital to get his eyes checked. It would have been just seconds after leaving the hospital he was hit.

“The chances of it being him was one in a million.

“He was a loner, but a very sociable loner, he had no family but we all here thought of him as family as there’s only ten flats.”