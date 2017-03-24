Neighbours celebrate their community’s history with fun day

A dedicated residents group who fought for years to protect their neighbourhood will celebrate their community with an afternoon of youth-led activities tomorrow.

Coin Street Community hopes to attract up to 400 visitors with an afternoon packed full of free fun which will include smoothie making, T-shirt printing and beatboxing.

Young community members will showcase their skills with workshops from 1pm-5pm at The Coin Street Community Neighbourhood Centre on Stamford Street.

Coin Street Community’s communications assistant Ilaria Vignolo described the afternoon’s events as a chance to celebrate and raise awareness of the youth projects and family support that the community group runs for people in the area.

Coin Street Community Builders housing trust successfully reclaimed the neighbourhood from developers in 1984. They maintain an active profile and were one of the bodies to oppose initial plans for the Thames Garden Bridge which would be built on their land.