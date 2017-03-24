Millwall get into a slugfest with Rochdale – but can’t land knockout blow

Millwall experienced a case of ‘careful what you wish for’ on their midweek venture to Rochdale.

Having endured Bury’s stifling gameplan in the goalless draw at The Den four days previous, the prospect of a thrill-a-minute clash against gung-ho opponents might have appealed to the 200 travelling Lions supporters who braved the midweek journey north.

Indeed, Neil Harris’ men themselves no doubt relished the opportunity of taking on a team prepared to play on the front foot rather than park the proverbial bus. In that sense, the hosts fit the bill perfectly.

But after this circus of a spectacle at Spotland, the visitors were left to rue the omission of a ringmaster. For when a calm head was called upon, none emerged.

Instead, as Harris alluded to in his post-match attempt to make some sense of a contest as engaging as it was frustrating, his players all too willingly fell into the kind of haphazard slugfest which has become the norm for a Rochdale side whose three home games prior to this had ended 3-3, 3-3, 4-1.

They may struggle to shake off their unfancied tag given their association with a northern market town in a sorry state of decline, not to mention the decades they spent down among the dead men in the Football League’s basement division. But the football club represents Rochdale’s silver lining and manager Keith Hill is forward thinking when it comes to tactics, be it home or away. Remember September’s 3-2 win at the Den?

Not for Rochdale the ploy of sitting in and challenging the Lions to break them down.

Dangerman Nathaniel Mendez-Laing twice tested goalkeeper Jordan Archer – restored to the side having returned from a quad muscle injury – in the opening exchanges, Rochdale showing more ambition in the first five minutes than neighbours Bury displayed in the entire match last weekend.

But with a defence as vulnerable as any Millwall have faced this season, Harris’ men quickly picked up on the fact the home team were there for the taking.

They took the lead on 14 minutes when Shaun Williams’ free-kick was met by Jake Cooper at the back post, his header palmed into the air by Dale goalkeeper Conrad Logan. As Byron Webster jockeyed for position to win the loose ball, referee Darren England awarded a spot-kick for a foul by Logan on the Lions defender. Lee Gregory calmly stroked home from 12 yards to put the visitors in the driving seat.

The second goal was gift-wrapped by the Dale defence, Jim McNulty attempting a tight pass to Harrison McGahey but selling his team-mate short. Gregory was quick to nick the ball off his toes and square for Aiden O’Brien to slot neatly beneath the oncoming Logan.

With Williams’ set-pieces from the right causing consternation in the Dale penalty area and the power of O’Brien’s running making life difficult for McGahey down the left, Millwall threatened to completely overrun their opponents.

But Jed Wallace missed the chance to make it three when he was out-witted in a one-on-one with Logan.

It was only then that Rochdale realised their only means of defence against an increasingly dominant Millwall was attack – and with a two-goal deficit and nothing to lose, attack they did.

They were back in the contest on 33 minutes courtesy of Mendez-Laing’s volley into the bottom corner of Archer’s net. And two minutes before the break Henderson prodded in from close range after Archer had spilled Mendez-Lang’s shot.

Rochdale controlled the opening stages of the second period and edged ahead nine minutes in via Callum Camps.

But once Calvin Andrew had squandered a couple of gilt-edged chances to take the game away from Harris’ men, the Lions began to settle into their stride again and they finished the contest very much in the ascendency – so much so that Wallace’s equaliser seemed insufficient return on their late dominance.

Wallace and Gregory were both denied by Logan, and the final whistle came as a relief to Rochdale.