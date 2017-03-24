Lions number one: Battle for starting spot is only going to get harder

Jordan Archer knows that the battle for the number one slot at Millwall is only going to get tougher – even if he won back his starting spot in midweek.

Tom King, 22, had played the last six matches but boss Neil Harris made a keeper switch for Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

Archer missed out on a return to former club Tottenham in the FA Cup and has revealed he picked up the injury in the previous round against Leicester – where he made a number of big saves.

“I tore my quad in the second minute of the game – it was literally the first goal-kick that I felt it,” he said. “But I wasn’t going to come off. At the time I didn’t know the extent of the injury. As the game went on it got worse and worse. I went for the scan on the Monday and I had a tear in my thigh.

“It was a long four weeks, a lot of patience needed. It’s been tough to watch from the sidelines but I’m happy to be out there again.

“It goes without saying I’d love to have played in the Spurs game. But the league is the most important and the boys have been keeping clean sheets and winning games.

“Kingy was outstanding when he came in. It was his first taste of first-team football at this level and he kept a number of clean sheets. He’s enjoyed it and he’s going to be pushing me constantly, because once you get a taste of first-team football you want more.

“It’s going to be good to have that competition.”

Millwall had conceded just one goal in their previous nine League One outings before the six-goal thriller at Spotland.

“It’s not really one you want to come back into,” said Archer. “It was a bit open, we weren’t our usual selves in the first-half. We scored two goals and then the game became really stretched.

“Usually we tend to keep our shape and see out games. But it was end to end.

“It was disappointing to come in at 2-2 after dominating the first-half, apart from their two chances. But it was effectively going back to 0-0, so the gaffer told us to calm down and regroup.”