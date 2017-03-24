Non-league round-up: Dulwich bank six points in three days to boost play-off hopes while Tooting see Bash Alimi ruled out

Dulwich Hamlet gave their play-off hopes a major boost as they banked six points from two midweek Ryman League Premier Division games.

It moves Gavin Rose’s side up to sixth in the table – a point behind Tonbridge Angels but with three games in hand.

Dipo Akinyemi opened the scoring in Wednesday night’s 3-0 victory over Havant & Waterlooville at Champion Hill. Dumebi Dumaka struck in the 74th minute before Nyren Clunis bagged a third right at the end.

Hamlet were 4-2 winners over Kingstonian on home turf two days earlier. Ashley Carew converted an early penalty with Ibra Sekajja making it 2-0 on 49 minutes.

Akinyemi had Dulwich in the comfort zone with a third goal before Pelayo Pico Gomez got a consolation.

Joe Turner pulled it back to 3-2 in the 90th minute but Sekajja claimed a brace to make the outcome safe.

Tooting & Mitcham will be without Bash Alimi for 24 days after he suffered a head injury in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Walton Casuals.

The defender was attended to by paramedics – with an ambulance called – but he was discharged from hospital later that day.

“Bash and their centre-forward went up for a header and we believe he got caught, completely accidentally, by an elbow,” said Tooting boss Frank Wilson. “Thankfully there were medical staff who got to him quickly. It was a worrying moment for everyone but Bash was back training this week – FA stipulations are that he has to wait 24 days before he can compete again. It’s frustrating for Bash, but his health comes first.”

League leaders Tooting have 14 straight wins and go to Horsham tomorrow. Second-placed Dorking Wanderers are nine points behind but have a match in hand – with the South London club away at their closest rivals on the final day of the campaign.

“The teams behind us are all being really consistent,” said Wilson.

“I expect Dorking to take it as far as they possibly can.

“We hope to try and keep up our own form – if we get four wins out of our last six games then mathematically we’ll be promoted. It’s not easy – but we just keep grinding.”

Peter Wedgeworth is still suspended for the trip to West Sussex. Wilson had a number of other players missing for last weekend’s 2-0 win over Walton Casuals.

He said: “Claudio Hoban was on a family holiday, Kevin MacLaren’s girlfriend had their baby on Saturday morning and Quincy Rowe is a teacher and was away on a school vacation.”