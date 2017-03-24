Friday, March 24, 2017
Crystal Palace post £5.6million loss for 2015-16 season

By Richard Cawley -
Yohan Cabaye Crystal Palace v Watford, Premier League, Selhurst Park, 18 March 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Crystal Palace’s financial accounts for the 2015-16 season show they made a loss of £5.6million – compared to a £6.3m profit in the previous 12 months.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish says it is due to investment “in our players and infrastructure”.

The South Londoners’ run to the FA Cup final saw gate receipts of £11.9m, compared to £10m in 2015.

But it shows the huge financial power of the Premier League that broadcasting revenue was £3.6m less – at £78m – due to finishing 15th in the final standings, five positions lower than the 2014-15 campaign.

The Eagles spent £31million on new players – with their most significant summer outlay being a club-record deal for Yohan Cabaye from French outfit PSG. Other additions were Connor Wickham (Sunderland), Bakary Sako (Wolves) and Alex McCarthy (Queens Park Rangers).

Wages jumped up to £70m, compared to £61m for the previous 12 months – with £3.4m spent on work at Selhurst Park and the training ground.

Richard Cawley
