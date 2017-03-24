“It has been a waste of a season” – brutal assessment from Charlton Athletic star on underachieving campaign

Jason Pearce always thought his return from a serious groin injury would be for a crunch run-in – but never expected it to be to push Charlton across the League One safety line.

The 29-year-old summer capture from Wigan Athletic was looking a strong contender for the club’s Player of the Year until he suffered a rupture in a 0-0 draw at Bradford City on December 10.

And Pearce’s absence has coincided with the Addicks falling totally out of the promotion picture. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United means they have picked up eight points from a possible 36.

The no-nonsense centre-back should be fit for next weekend’s match at Peterborough United.

“We’ve massively underachieved and it’s massively disappointing,” said Pearce. “Before I got injured we were sat in quite a good position – a few points off the play-offs. Now we are six points off the relegation zone.

“I said when I got injured I was hoping to get back and help the team get in the top six, but it is a different conversation now. I want to be out there making sure we don’t go down.

“For me, it has been a waste of a season.

“There are lots of teams in the past that people have said are too good to go down – that is not the case. Our current form isn’t good enough. We could easily go down but have got to pull together and make sure we get the couple of results we need before we rebuild for next season.”

Pearce knew the prognosis to recover from his surgery would be three months. It is the longest he has been out in his career.

“I ruptured my groin – it came away from the bone at the top,” he said. “I’ve got a big scar. They had to pull the muscle back because it shortens after it tears off. They put in a lot of stitches which anchor it to the bone. It’s quite a big procedure and took about two-and-a-half hours.

“It’s the first really bad injury I’ve had. I’ve broken my toe a couple of times but that is just six weeks out.

“I went to jump for a header with James Hanson, he nudged into me and I felt a pop in my groin. I wanted to get up and try and run it off, but I couldn’t move. I had to go down. I’m not the sort to do that. I knew it was serious. I had a lot of pain.

“I tried to get it in my head I was going to be the worse case scenario, so I wasn’t surprised when the news came. It was still a huge blow but I tried to stay positive.

“At the training ground and I’m injured I tend to take myself away from everyone, to be alone. To get on with what I need to do. But once I’m getting closer I integrate with them and feel more a part of it. It’s just my way of dealing with it.

“When you’re injured it is quite a lonely place.”

Charlton’s campaign has undoubtedly been disrupted by players being in the treatment room. The back five has been hit by injuries to Pearce, Declan Rudd, Harry Lennon, Chris Solly and Lewis Page.

Ricky Holmes – the star attacking performer – also had time out with a broken foot while Josh Magennis and Lee Novak have also had their troubles.

Pearce feels it is just down to misfortune. He said: “The physio and sports science guys at the club are really good. They’ve got the latest equipment and they monitor everything.

“We’ve just had unfortunate injuries this year. It hasn’t helped because if you have a settled side then you get consistency on the pitch. We haven’t had that and there have also been the managerial changes. There are lots of different factors but when we look back as players we have not been good enough on the pitch.”

Pearce played the full game for Charlton’s under-23 side on Monday in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley and is set to boost manager Karl Robinson’s selection options at London Road.

“I think I could’ve gone to Sheffield United and been on the bench,” he said. “But the physio and myself thought that because we had to travel away then I’d miss two or three really good days of strength work and training at the training ground.

“It was probably more beneficial to myself than being with the team. I got through 90 minutes yesterday – hopefully I’ll be ready for Peterborough.”