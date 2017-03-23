Islamic leader condemns “brutal” terrorist acts

Muslims in south-west London have condemned the terrorist attack which killed three people and left 40 injured yesterday.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which has followers in New Malden, Kingston, Putney & Wimbledon, has slammed the “barbaric” attacks on Westminster Bridge and in the Houses of Parliament.

The Worldwide Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who lives in the UK, said: “All forms of terrorism and extremism are completely against the true teachings of Islam.

“The Holy Quran has said that to kill even one innocent person is akin to killing all of mankind. Thus under no circumstances can murder ever be justified and those who seek to justify their hateful acts in the name of Islam are serving only to defame it in the worst possible way.

“Our sympathies and prayers are with the people of London and all those affected.

“Such attacks and violence against innocent people can never be justified under any circumstances.”