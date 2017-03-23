TERROR ATTACK LATEST: PC Keith Parker will be remembered as “a wonderful dad and husband”- family release statement

The family of Westminster terror victim PC Keith Palmer today, released the following statement. “Keith will be remembered as a wonderful dad and husband. A loving son, brother and uncle. A long-time supporter of Charlton FC.

“Dedicated to his job and proud to be a police officer, brave and courageous.

“A friend to everyone who knew him.

“He will be deeply missed. We love him so much.

“His friends and family are shocked and devastated by his loss and ask that they are left to grieve alone in peace.”

PC Keith Palmer joined the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in April 2016 and before that was in the Territorial Support Group (TSG), based at Catford but patrolling and working across London. Prior to the TSG, he was based on Bromley borough between 2002 and 2009.

Keith, who was 48 and joined the Met in November 2001, was married with a five-year-old daughter.

PC James Aitkenhead, who worked alongside Keith in the TSG, said: “Keith was a genuinely nice person; nobody had a bad word to say about him. When I heard what had happened I knew it would be him because that’s just the sort of guy he was, to step straight in when others might step back.

“He had a great work ethic, he worked on our warrants’ car for years, getting up at 4am to serve warrants and arresting wanted offenders. He was always so positive, always staying late after everyone else and getting in early.

“In his personal life he was a massive Charlton Athletic fan and had a season ticket.

“We will miss him so much.”

Keith was nominated in 2015 for best thief taker in the Commissioner’s Excellence Awards, having made more than 150 arrests in 12 months.

Inspector Mark Turner, from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, who most recently worked with Keith, said: “He really was a solid reliable member of the team – he came in and just got the job done, quietly and efficiently.He was a fantastic member of staff and will be sorely missed.”

As a mark of respect Keith’s shoulder number – 4157U – will be retired and not reissued to any other officer.

Also in the last hour, Kings College Hospital has confirmed it has released two of the injured patients.

A statement from the staff said: “We can confirm that following yesterday’s incident in Westminster, two of the patients we were treating have now been discharged. We are still treating two patients who are in a critical condition and four who are stable.”