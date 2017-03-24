Dons defender wants to forget injury woes after signing new deal

Will Nightingale has signed a new contract at AFC Wimbledon – and admits he wants to make his past injury problems a distant memory.

The Dons have always had high hopes for the 21-year-old centre-back, but the issue before has been staying fit.

Nightingale was given special dispensation to extend his scholarship by an extra 12 months due to a succession of injuries when he moved into full-time football at 18.

He has worked his way back from serious knee problems and recently penned a deal for the next couple of seasons – with his old terms due to expire in June.

“I didn’t really have my future on my mind too much,” said Nightingale. “It was a little bit at the back of my head that I could be out of contract at the end of the season, but I was more happy to just be back playing – because I’d had another operation.

“I was looking at it that as long as my body is okay that I would be fine, whatever the outcome.

“I’m happy at this club. I’ve been here from a young age and they are local to my family. I just hope to push on even more. I’ve racked up my League One starts to six and I’m aiming to finish the season strongly.

“I’m going to get myself in good shape for next year and then go again.”

His latest surgical procedure has left Nightingale confident about the future.

“The work done in an old operation had deteriorated away a little bit. I had to get that tidied up. Now is probably the best I’ve felt in my body for quite a while now. Although I had played League One games earlier in the season – like Peterborough away where we won 1-0 and it could’ve been five or six – I still felt my knee a little bit.

“I know when I need something done or I don’t. I’m hoping now I can put the injuries and operations out of my mind, completely forget about it. Steven Gerrard had lots of surgery up to the age of 21, the age I am now, and look how many games he played? I want to focus on gaining experience and improving.”

Nightingale has started for the Dons in their three successful away days at Scunthorpe, Bolton and Fleetwood. The South Londoners won at the Iron and picked up a point at the other two promotion-chasers.

“They were all second in the table at the time we played them,” said the Wimbledon man. “They are still chasing for promotion – we’re probably loved by Sheffield United at the moment. We came away from a couple thinking we could’ve maybe nicked all three points.”

The Dons are just one point off the total of 52 which boss Neal Ardley feels secures safety. One win in nine fixtures had seen them drop from ninth just before Christmas to 15th in mid-February.

“We don’t want to be looking over our shoulder but I think at one point in the season we started to when we had a couple of bad results,” said Nightingale. “We were sixth at one stage and thought we might have another go and getting a promotion – it’s been a bit of a fluctuating season. We’ve had ups and downs. But if you had offered where we are before the start then we’d have taken it.

“The initial aim was to stay in the league and we have more or less achieved that and got eight games to go. It would be nice to get to the 60-point mark. I think we’ve been underestimated a little bit.”

Wimbledon can do Millwall a favour by denting Southend United’s play-off hopes tomorrow at Kingsmeadow.

“My sister lives right near their training ground but I don’t have any mates or connections over there,” said Nightingale. “I’m not a person who looks out for other teams. There is only one massive result – and we got that against Milton Keynes.

“Every time I get on the pitch I don’t take it for granted because of the limited amount of games I’ve played. I don’t go through the motions. I give it everything I can.”