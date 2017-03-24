Famous Plough Lane stadium holds final greyhound card on Saturday night

The final call for greyhound racing at Wimbledon and, indeed, London itself arrives on Saturday night as the famous Plough Lane stadium races for the last time.



As the developers prepare to move in and turn a certain corner of SW17 into yet another profitable residential site – with, potentially, a new home for AFC Wimbledon too – there will no longer be room for the greyhound folk who have populated the track for the past 89 years.



Countless tracks once heaved with punters in our capital city, but each has now boomed and bust – either victims of the decline of popularity of the sport itself as society and its leisure habits moved on, or simply eliminated as the value of land made sales irresistible to track owners.



Wimbledon first opened its doors on May 19, 1928, as celebrated actress Tallulah Bankhead cut the ribbon on a shiny new stadium at the dawn of the modern sport. It’s popularity was immense in an era pre modern technology, pre betting shops, pre mobile phones and computers.



Quite simply, if you wanted to watch greyhound racing – and countless thousands did – then you had to go to the track. And they did. Not just in their hundreds or thousands, but in their tens of thousands.



It has been recorded that by December 1926, Belle Vue in Manchester – the UK’s first purpose-built stadium – attracted 10,000 racegoers a night, Birmingham 9,000 and London’s premier track, White City, averaged an amazing 40,000 punters!



As a a greyhound called Ballindura trained by Harry Leader crossed the line as the first ever winner at Wimbledon stadium and was greeted with rapturous applause by an enthused crowd, it’s hard to imagine that anyone present on that magical night in 1928 could have predicted that less than 90 years later there would be no traces left of greyhound racing not only at Wimbledon, but in London itself.



The closure of Wimbledon has been a long time coming, but its fate was effectively sealed in 2005, when GRA Ltd was sold by Wembley PLC to venture capitalists Risk Capital Partners Ltd in a £50m-plus deal.



It later emerged that the purchase was part-financed by property developer Galliard Homes, who have since sought and received permission by Merton council to develop the site. Plans also include the part-financing of a new stadium for League One football club AFC Wimbledon, seen by many as a shrewd deal-sealer in winning over a pro-AFC authority despite many external concerns regarding the suitability of the site for development given its history of flooding.



Despite Boris Johnson “calling in” the plans as one of his last acts as London Mayor, his successor, Sadiq Khan, has since waved them through, despite his manifesto of 50 per cent affordable housing for all new major developments and his pledge to turn London into a sporting centre of excellence. He has effectively stood by and watched as the sport of greyhound racing was dealt a crushing blow.



There have been excellent times at Plough Lane. As a regular for over 40 years myself, I can recall days when a vibrant betting ring was packed with characters and colour. The greats of the track all raced at Wimbledon too, right back to the sport’s first and biggest superstar Mick The Miller.



The likes of Ballyregan Bob – who set the world record sequence for consecutive wins – plus enigmatic showman Scurlogue Champ both graced the Plough Lane sand in their heyday, while the Derby years at Wimbledon brought some unforgettable moments too.



The sport’s biggest race, which transferred to Wimbledon following the closure of White City in 1984, got off to an inauspicious start with the shock victory of Wimbledon grader Pagan Swallow in 1985, but eventually flourished at the track and produced two dual winners in the rampant Rapid Ranger and the wonderful Westmead Hawk.



The final running of the Derby last year, which has now switched to the impressive track at Towcester, proved another memorable staging of the event, with no fewer than five of the final sextet still in the running off the last bend before Irish ace Jaytee Jet swooped for glory.



My family were bookmakers at Wimbledon, both my grandfather and then my father, proudly stood in the main ring. I’ve also been a commentator at the track for many years, a punter, an owner and a journalist. For many like me, it’s hard to know how it will feel when the hare is set in motion for the final time on Saturday night.



I have so many memories of great nights at the track and have enjoyed introducing my own children to the thrills and excitement of a night at the dogs. Sadly, on Sunday morning memories are all we’ll have left of London’s final track.







Saturday’s action gets underway at 7.39pm. For those who can’t make the track, the entire 12-race card will be shown live on Racing Post Greyhound TV (Sky 468, Freesat 250) and steamed free at greyhoundbet.racingpost.com.



One of the highlights of the action is the first clash of 2017 between the sport’s leading hurdlers Ballymac Manix and Razldazl Raidio at 9.15, with preference very much for the latter after he broke his own track record in last week’s heats.



Other fancies include Alfie Herbert’s progressive Fweshfromthesesh in the Puppy final at 8.26, while Heather Dimmock’s Holdem Rio can take the 480m Standard decider at 10.03.

The night concludes, fittingly, with a graded A2 contest. Paul Donovan’s Tufnell Park gets the vote in a tightly graded contest to put his name in the record books as the final Wimbledon winner.