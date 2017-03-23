Streatham ice-hockey: Play-off crunch against Solent Devils

Streatham head into the weekend knowing that only an aggregate win will keep their season alive in their two-legged play-off quarter final against Solent Devils.

The South Coast club are the in-form team in the league thanks to a five-game unbeaten run that saw them stun Invicta, MK and Streatham on home ice recently.

The RedHawks are in reasonable form themselves with coach Jeremy Cornish dealing with the effect of long-term absentee Vaclav Drabek and a number of other players carrying niggling injuries.

The team had last weekend off after completing their regular season with a win over London Raiders and a hard-fought loss against champions Chelmsford Chieftains.

Interestingly it was the latter performance that heartened the players most, as the team put in an effective display.

“That game proved something I’ve been talking about all season – we have the capacity to beat any team on our day,” said captain Joe Johnston.

“I’ve never seen Chelmsford rocked like they were in that second period. They had no answer to what we were producing and it was fantastic to watch, however consistency let us down again.

“We need to find a way of channelling that type of play across 60 minutes and there won’t be anyone who can live with us. There is no better time to start than the play-offs.”

If Streatham manage to edge past Solent they will advance to the semi-final the following weekend.

For Johnston and team-mate Liam Rasmussen, any defeat will mean the end of their careers.

“Of course it’s sad personally and players will come and go but the club will move on, no doubt to bigger and better things and I will be around to support the club in any way I can,” said Johnston.

“The Streatham family has never been bigger and closer than it is now and I’m sure the future will be a fruitful one. I have my fingers crossed that success begins with a playoff trophy at the end of the 2016/17 season.”

The RedHawks travel to Solent on Saturday before returning to Streatham Arena for the home leg on Sunday at 6.45pm.