Charlton boss: Ex-West Ham defender needs to shrug off smaller knocks

Charlton boss Karl Robinson is hoping Lewis Page will be fit for the start of pre-season after undergoing hamstring surgery – but admits the ex-West Ham man needs to cope better with smaller niggles.

The 20-year-old left-back underwent surgery yesterday and will be out for between three to four months.

Page joined Charlton in the January transfer window from West Ham but made just eight appearances – rolling his ankle on his debut against Millwall.

Robinson said: “Lewis had the operation yesterday and we’ll just wait and see how he comes through that. Hopefully he’ll be back for pre-season.

“But he needs with the little injuries to be stronger with those ones. This one was a complete lack of luck. He has got to get stronger from them and grow as a person.”