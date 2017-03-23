Thursday, March 23, 2017
Charlton boss: Ex-West Ham defender needs to shrug off smaller knocks

Charlton boss: Ex-West Ham defender needs to shrug off smaller knocks

By Richard Cawley -
0
167
Charlton Athletic's Lewis Page

Charlton boss Karl Robinson is hoping Lewis Page will be fit for the start of pre-season after undergoing hamstring surgery – but admits the ex-West Ham man needs to cope better with smaller niggles.

The 20-year-old left-back underwent surgery yesterday and will be out for between three to four months.

Page joined Charlton in the January transfer window from West Ham but made just eight appearances – rolling his ankle on his debut against Millwall.

Robinson said: “Lewis had the operation yesterday and we’ll just wait and see how he comes through that. Hopefully he’ll be back for pre-season.

“But he needs with the little injuries to be stronger with those ones. This one was a complete lack of luck. He has got to get stronger from them and grow as a person.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton boss: Ex-West Ham defender needs to shrug off smaller knocks